Kingsford stuns Elk Rapids in district semifinal overtime penalty shootout

GRAYLING - In their first opportunity in the MHSAA State Playoffs, the Kingsford Flivvers made a major impression, knocking off 9th-ranked Elk Rapids with a 4-2 decision in a penalty kick shootout in overtime.

The Elks got on the board first, when Jayden Hresko tallied late in the first half to give Elk Rapids a 1-0 halftime advantage.

Kingsford would get a golden opportunity to equalize in the second half, drawing a penalty kick, but the Elks’ Koa West came up with a big save on Jaxon Buckley to preserve the 1-0 lead. But, a few minutes later, Buckley would get his revenge - putting a shot into the corner of the net to tie the game up at one.

Advertisement

It stayed that way deep into overtime, when Elk Rapids’ Tyler Standfest scored on a rebound off of a free kick to give the Elks a 2-1 lead with just 1:06 left on the clock.

But, the Flivvers ran a nearly flawless play off of the restart after the goal, and Ben Fornetti scored 10 seconds late to tie the game 2-2 with 0:56 left, sending the match to penalty kicks.

The Elks came up empty in their first two attempts, one that was stopped by Landen Kenny in the Flivver net, and the other caroming off of the post and staying out. Kingsford scored on their first three attempts, but after an Elk Rapids goal, the fourth Kingsford shooter put his shot over the net, followed by another Elks goal, which cut the gap to 3-2. But, Jett Buckley would score for Kingsford to finish off the shootout for the Flivvers.

Kingsford advances to face Grayling in the district championship game on Wednesday at 5:00. Elk Rapids finishes their season with a 17-3-2 record.