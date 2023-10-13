Tory Lindley introduced as new Lake Superior State Athletic Director

Tory Lindley was formally introduced as the new Lake Superior State Athletic Director on Friday.

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - Tory Lindley was officially introduced as the new incoming Athletic Director for Lake Superior State University on Friday afternoon. He takes over for Dr. David Diles, who recently announced his retirement.

Lindley, a native of Suttons Bay, Michigan, will take over the job officially on November 1. He brings 16 years of administrative experience at the Division I level to the job. He most recently served as the Deputy Athletic Director at Youngstown State University.

He looks forward to the challenge of his new role in Sault Ste. Marie.

“That gives people a sense of direction,” Lindley said. “When they have direction, then they are more apt to dig their feet in. Dig their roots and be a part of the Lake Superior State athletics for a long time.”