Lake Superior State hockey looks forward to home opener after tough opening weekend

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - It might not show on the standings sheet yet, but the Lake Superior State Lakers had a lot of positives to take away from their opening weekend against Michigan State.

The Lakers dropped both games to the 9th-ranked Spartans in East Lansing, 5-2 on Saturday, and 4-2 on Sunday. In both games, the Lakers trailed by just one goal heading into the third period of action against one of the most highly regarded teams in the nation.

Some growing pains could be expected, as more than half the Lakers’ roster consists of new faces to the team.

“We have 13 new players, 11 freshmen and two transfers,” said Lakers head coach Damon Whitten.” It’s a big group that you have to learn, and get with, and grow with, and we have a lot of work to do that way.”

This weekend the Lakers play their first home games of the season, hosting former league rival Alaska Anchorage on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. as part of “Great Lakes State Weekend.” The Seawolves are 1-1 on the season, after splitting a home weekend series with UMass-Lowell.



