Grayling shuts out Boyne City in district opener

Grayling opened up district play with a 2-0 win over Boyne City on Thursday.

GRAYLING - The Grayling Vikings defeated the Boyne City Ramblers for the third time this season to advance to a district semifinal game next Monday.

The Vikings got first half goals from Mitchel Harrington and Brett Peterson, and that would hold up, as the Vikings’ Jordan Peters posted a clean sheet in net for a 2-0 victory.

With the win, Grayling (16-5-1) will host Kalkaska in district semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m. In the other half of that bracket, Kingsford faces Elk Rapids at Grayling at 5 p.m.