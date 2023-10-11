McBain Northern Michigan Christian beats Glen Lake to advance to district semifinal

MCBAIN - The Mcbain Northern Michigan Comets took care of business on their home field, beating the Glen Lakers 2-1 on Wednesday evening. It was a scoreless first half, but the game came to life in the second, as both teams had great scoring chances. Dries VanNoord opened the scoring for the Comets and Gideon Curell got the 2nd goal. Both goalkeepers, Blair DeZeeuw for the Comets and Anthony Forton for the Lakers made some outstanding saves during the course of the game. The Lakers got their lone goal of the game in the final second.

McBain Northern Michigan Christain will take on Suttons Bay on October 18th in the district semifinals. For Glen Lake their season ends with a 6-11-2 record.