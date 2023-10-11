Charlevoix’s Don Jess named Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have named Charlevoix head coach Don Jess their High School Football Coach of the Week for week seven of the 2023 season.

Jess has led the Rayders to a 6-1 record so far this season, with the lone loss coming by a single point in overtime against Traverse City St. Francis in week one. The Rayders are ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press state football poll in division seven. Charlevoix can clinch an outright Northern Michigan Football League Leaders Division title with a win over Tawas on the road this Saturday.

Coach Jess has amassed a 78-54 career record across two stints coaching his alma mater. Charlevoix has made it to the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

With the win, the Charlevoix football program will receive a $1,000 donation from the Lions’ Coach of the Week Program. Jess will also now be eligible to win the Lions Coach of the Year award, and an additional $3,000 donation.



