Benzie Central blanks Buckley in district opener

BUCKLEY - The Benzie Central Huskies advanced to a division four district semifinal with a 5-0 victory over league rival Buckley on Wednesday.

The Huskies got first half goals from Connor Wenkel, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Emmett Jaquish to build a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Nolan Bretzke and Wilkinson notched goals in the second half for the final margin.

Benzie Central advances to face Northwest Conference Co-Champion Leland at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Leland. The Comets won both regular season matchups with the Huskies this season.