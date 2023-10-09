Trojans outlast Petoskey in regular season finale

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans battled the elements and came out with a 3-2 victory over Petoskey on Monday night, spoiling the Northmen’s hopes of a Big North Conference title.

The Trojans victory clinched the Big North Conference title for rival Traverse City West.

Traverse City Central got on the board quickly on Monday night, as Alec Roeters tallied two goals in the first three and a half minutes of the contest to build a 2-0 lead for the Trojans.

Petoskey responded later in the half when Charlie Smith scored to pull the Northmen within a goal. Petoskey appeared to tie the game up late in the first half, but the play was ruled offside, negating the tying goal.

Smith then struck again early in the second half off of a free kick to tie the game up at 2-2.

But, just under eight minutes later, Traverse City Central’s Asher Paul would get behind the Petoskey defense and score what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Traverse City Central (6-8, 6-4 BNC) now prepares for their district opener on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Midland Dow. Petoskey (9-8-3, 7-2-1 BNC) hosts the winner of the Gaylord-Sault Ste. Marie contest in a district semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 17.