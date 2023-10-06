Watch all of the highlights from Week 7 of Sports Overtime!

Week 7 of the high school football season was littered with games pitting teams against each other, vying for playoff positioning and conference titles. Here’s a rundown of the games we covered on Friday night.

TRI-COUNTY AT BIG RAPIDS: 35-6 Big Rapids Wins

Big Rapids exploded in the second half to pull away for a big 35-6 victory over Tri-County on Veterans’ Night. The win clinches a CSAA-Gold Division title for the Cardinals, as they finish league play with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals held a slim 7-6 lead at halftime but outscored the Vikings 28-0 in the second half. Riley Vennix and Jack Bollman each ran for over 100 yards for Big Rapids, while Garrett Foster chipped in by rushing for three touchdowns. Big Rapids plays host to former league rival Morley Stanwood next week, while Tri-County returns home to host Chippewa Hills.

PONTIAC NOTRE DAME PREP AT GLADWIN: 56-21 Pontiac Notre Dame Wins

The Gladwin Flying G’s saw their 20-game winning streak come to an end, as Pontiac Notre Dame Prep notched an impressive 56-21 victory on Friday night. Gladwin entered the game ranked #4 in division five, with Notre Dame ranked #6. Next week, Gladwin looks to get back on a winning track, hosting Beaverton in a key Jack Pine Conference showdown that will determine a conference championship.

WHITE CLOUD AT MORLEY STANWOOD: 20-6 Morley Stanwood Wins

Morley Stanwood scored their first win of the season on homecoming night, topping White Cloud 20-6 in CSAA-Silver action. Morley Stanwood hits the road to take on Big Rapids next week. White Cloud returns home next week to square off with Lakeview.

BEAVERTON AT HARRISON: 28-20 Beaverton Wins

The Beaverton Beavers fended off a strong effort from Harrison on Friday night, making a couple of key defensive stops in the second half to preserve a 28-20 victory. Landon Love ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to pace the Beavers’ offense. Beaverton travels to Gladwin next week for a battle atop the Jack Pine standings. Harrison hosts Midland Bullock Creek in non-conference action.

RUDYARD AT ST. IGNACE: 50-35 St. Ignace Wins

The St. Ignace Saints prevailed in a high-scoring shootout over Rudyard, 50-35 on Friday night. St. Ignace travels to Munising next Friday, while Rudyard heads below the bridge for a big matchup against Gaylord St. Mary.



