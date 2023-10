CLARE - On a rainy Thursday evening in Clare, the Manistee Mariners beat the Clare Pioneers 2-1. It was a scoreless first half until there was about two minutes left when Luke Smith slotted home a penalty to make it 1-0, and they would go on to win.

Manistee moves to 10-5-2 on the year, and their next game will be a playoff game against a team that has yet to be determined. For Clare, they fall to 8-6-2 and will host Gladwin on October 9th.