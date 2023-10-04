Flying G’s celebrate Parents’ Night with win over Cheboygan

GLADWIN - Isaac Wheeler recorded a hat trick, and Treyton Siegert chipped in with two goals and two assists as the Gladwin Flying G’s defeated Cheboygan 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the second time in a week that the two teams had met, due to a previously scheduled game having to be postponed due to the fire in downtown Cheboygan last month.

Wheeler scored the first two goals of the game almost exactly two minutes apart in the early stages of the first half.

Advertisement

It would stay that way until the final ten minutes of the half, when Gladwin would strike for three more goals to build a 5-0 lead.

Cheboygan got on the board late in the first half with a goal off of the foot of Colton Cunningham to make it a 5-1 game at halftime.

The Flying G’s took the time at the half to honor their parents in the final home game of the season.

Wheeler scored his third goal in the second half, and Cheboygan got a goal from Jaxon Dann to complete the scoring.

Gladwin (16-1, 14-0 NMSL) travels to Clare on Monday, Oct. 9. Cheboygan (6-11-2, 5-7-2 NMSL) now prepares for their district tournament opener at home against Kalkaska on Thursday, Oct. 12.