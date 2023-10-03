Skip to Main
Football

Twenty local football teams earn votes in latest state rankings

Greg Miller
10/03/2023 12:25 AM EDT

Beal City is ranked third in the latest Division 8 state football rankings.

Division 1

School - Record - Total Points

1. Belleville (5) (6-0)      50

2. Rockford (6-0)      44

3. Southfield A&T (6-0)      37

4. Davison (6-0)      36

5. Saline (6-0)      31

6. Lake Orion (6-0)      25

7. Northville (6-0)      21

8. Grandville (6-0)      11

9. Clarkston (4-2)      9

10. Detroit Cass Tech (4-2)      7

Others receiving votes: Macomb Dakota 2. Novi 1. West Bloomfield 1.

Division 2

School - Record - Total Points

1. Caledonia (4) (5-1)      49

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (4-2)      45

3. Muskegon (4-2)      36

4. Allen Park (6-0)      27

5. Birmingham Groves (4-2)      26

5. Byron Center (5-1)      26

7. Portage Northern (6-0)      25

8. Waterford Mott (5-1)      11

9. Portage Central (5-1)      10

10. Saginaw Heritage (4-2)      9

Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 4. Grosse Pointe South 2. Milford 2. Warren Mott 2. Birmingham Seaholm 1.

Division 3

School - Record - Total Points

1. Mason (4) (6-0)      49

2. Walled Lake Western (1) (6-0)      45

3. Zeeland West (6-0)      41

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1)      32

5. Gaylord (6-0)      27

6. Parma Western (6-0)      26

7. East Grand Rapids (5-1)      19

8. Mount Pleasant (5-1)      14

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (6-0)      13

10. Lowell (5-1)      7

Others receiving votes: Coopersville 1. Zeeland East 1.

Division 4

School - Record - Total Points

1. Whitehall (4) (6-0)      49

2. Freeland (6-0)      44

3. Grand Rapids South Christian (1) (5-1)      37

4. Portland (6-0)      30

5. Paw Paw (6-0)      26

6. Goodrich (5-1)      24

7. Chelsea (5-1)      20

8. Lansing Sexton (6-0)      19

9. Croswell-Lexington (6-0)      14

10. Spring Lake (5-1)      8

Others receiving votes: Niles 2. GR Forest Hills Eastern 1. Adrian 1.

Division 5

School - Record - Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3) (6-0)      48

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1)      44

3. Corunna (6-0)      38

4. Gladwin (6-0)      37

5. Frankenmuth (5-1)      29

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-0)      23

7. Flint Hamady (6-0)      18

8. Belding (5-1)      15

9. Howard City Tri-County (6-0)      8

(tie) Marine City (5-1)      8

Others receiving votes: West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4. Flat Rock 2. Kingsford 1.

Division 6

School - Record - Total Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (6-0)      50

2. Almont (6-0)      45

3. Negaunee (5-1)      36

4. Constantine (5-1)      34

5. Kingsley (5-1)      28

6. Chesaning (5-1)      27

7. Manistee (5-1)      16

8. Hart (5-1)      10

9. Ecorse (5-0)      8

(tie) Gladstone (4-2)      8

Others receiving votes: Michigan Center 5. Kent City 4. Clare 3. Clawson 1.

Division 7

School - Record - Total Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (4) (6-0)      49

2. Menominee (6-0)      40

3. Millington (6-0)      37

4. Napoleon (6-0)      34

(tie) North Muskegon (1) (6-0)      34

6. Lawton (5-1)      18

7. Clinton (5-1)      14

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1)      13

9. Schoolcraft (5-1)      10

10. Manchester (5-1)      9

Others receiving votes: Charlevoix 6. Niles Brandywine 6. Montrose 3. Cass City 1. Union City 1.

Division 8

School - Record - Total Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (6-0)      49

2. Ithaca (1) (6-0)      40

3. Beal City (6-0)      29

(tie) Hudson (6-0)      29

5. Ubly (6-0)      23

6. Fowler (5-1)      21

7. Addison (6-0)      20

(tie) Iron Mountain (6-0)      20

9. Saugatuck (6-0)      12

10. White Pigeon (6-0)      11

Others receiving votes: Frankfort 9. Harbor Beach 5. Clarkston Everest Catholic 4. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 2. East Jordan 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School - Record - Total Points

1. Bridgman (2) (6-0)      46

(tie) Pickford (3) (6-0)      46

3. Brown City (6-0)      35

4. Carson City-Crystal (6-0)      34

5. St. Ignace LaSalle (5-1)      23

6. Mendon (5-1)      22

7. Gobles (5-1)      19

8. Vermontville Maple Valley (6-0)      14

9. Norway (5-1)      10

(tie) Indian River-Inland Lakes (5-1)      10

Others receiving votes: Kingston 7. Gaylord St. Mary 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School - Record - Total Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (6-0)      49

2. Climax-Scotts (6-0)      41

3. Marion (1) (5-0)      36

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-0)      35

5. Powers North Central (5-1)      29

6. Au Gres-Sims (6-0)      27

7. Posen (6-0)      18

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1)      14

9. Portland St Patrick (5-1)      12

10. Pittsford (6-0)      10

Others receiving votes: Morrice 2. Fulton-Middleton 1. Akron-Fairgrove 1.

