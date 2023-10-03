Twenty local football teams earn votes in latest state rankings

Division 1
School - Record - Total Points
1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50
2. Rockford (6-0) 44
3. Southfield A&T (6-0) 37
4. Davison (6-0) 36
5. Saline (6-0) 31
6. Lake Orion (6-0) 25
7. Northville (6-0) 21
8. Grandville (6-0) 11
9. Clarkston (4-2) 9
10. Detroit Cass Tech (4-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Macomb Dakota 2. Novi 1. West Bloomfield 1.
Division 2
School - Record - Total Points
1. Caledonia (4) (5-1) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (4-2) 45
3. Muskegon (4-2) 36
4. Allen Park (6-0) 27
5. Birmingham Groves (4-2) 26
5. Byron Center (5-1) 26
7. Portage Northern (6-0) 25
8. Waterford Mott (5-1) 11
9. Portage Central (5-1) 10
10. Saginaw Heritage (4-2) 9
Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 4. Grosse Pointe South 2. Milford 2. Warren Mott 2. Birmingham Seaholm 1.
Division 3
School - Record - Total Points
1. Mason (4) (6-0) 49
2. Walled Lake Western (1) (6-0) 45
3. Zeeland West (6-0) 41
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1) 32
5. Gaylord (6-0) 27
6. Parma Western (6-0) 26
7. East Grand Rapids (5-1) 19
8. Mount Pleasant (5-1) 14
9. Auburn Hills Avondale (6-0) 13
10. Lowell (5-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Coopersville 1. Zeeland East 1.
Division 4
School - Record - Total Points
1. Whitehall (4) (6-0) 49
2. Freeland (6-0) 44
3. Grand Rapids South Christian (1) (5-1) 37
4. Portland (6-0) 30
5. Paw Paw (6-0) 26
6. Goodrich (5-1) 24
7. Chelsea (5-1) 20
8. Lansing Sexton (6-0) 19
9. Croswell-Lexington (6-0) 14
10. Spring Lake (5-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Niles 2. GR Forest Hills Eastern 1. Adrian 1.
Division 5
School - Record - Total Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3) (6-0) 48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1) 44
3. Corunna (6-0) 38
4. Gladwin (6-0) 37
5. Frankenmuth (5-1) 29
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-0) 23
7. Flint Hamady (6-0) 18
8. Belding (5-1) 15
9. Howard City Tri-County (6-0) 8
(tie) Marine City (5-1) 8
Others receiving votes: West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4. Flat Rock 2. Kingsford 1.
Division 6
School - Record - Total Points
1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (6-0) 50
2. Almont (6-0) 45
3. Negaunee (5-1) 36
4. Constantine (5-1) 34
5. Kingsley (5-1) 28
6. Chesaning (5-1) 27
7. Manistee (5-1) 16
8. Hart (5-1) 10
9. Ecorse (5-0) 8
(tie) Gladstone (4-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Michigan Center 5. Kent City 4. Clare 3. Clawson 1.
Division 7
School - Record - Total Points
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (4) (6-0) 49
2. Menominee (6-0) 40
3. Millington (6-0) 37
4. Napoleon (6-0) 34
(tie) North Muskegon (1) (6-0) 34
6. Lawton (5-1) 18
7. Clinton (5-1) 14
8. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1) 13
9. Schoolcraft (5-1) 10
10. Manchester (5-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Charlevoix 6. Niles Brandywine 6. Montrose 3. Cass City 1. Union City 1.
Division 8
School - Record - Total Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (6-0) 49
2. Ithaca (1) (6-0) 40
3. Beal City (6-0) 29
(tie) Hudson (6-0) 29
5. Ubly (6-0) 23
6. Fowler (5-1) 21
7. Addison (6-0) 20
(tie) Iron Mountain (6-0) 20
9. Saugatuck (6-0) 12
10. White Pigeon (6-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Frankfort 9. Harbor Beach 5. Clarkston Everest Catholic 4. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 2. East Jordan 1.
Division 1 (8-player)
School - Record - Total Points
1. Bridgman (2) (6-0) 46
(tie) Pickford (3) (6-0) 46
3. Brown City (6-0) 35
4. Carson City-Crystal (6-0) 34
5. St. Ignace LaSalle (5-1) 23
6. Mendon (5-1) 22
7. Gobles (5-1) 19
8. Vermontville Maple Valley (6-0) 14
9. Norway (5-1) 10
(tie) Indian River-Inland Lakes (5-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Kingston 7. Gaylord St. Mary 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2.
Division 2 (8-player)
School - Record - Total Points
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (6-0) 49
2. Climax-Scotts (6-0) 41
3. Marion (1) (5-0) 36
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-0) 35
5. Powers North Central (5-1) 29
6. Au Gres-Sims (6-0) 27
7. Posen (6-0) 18
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1) 14
9. Portland St Patrick (5-1) 12
10. Pittsford (6-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Morrice 2. Fulton-Middleton 1. Akron-Fairgrove 1.