The Newberry Indians beat the Brimley Bays in a 5-set match 3-2, and the Rudyard Bulldogs beat the Pickford Panther 3-0 in volleyball action Tuesday.

Newberry will take on Cheboygan on October 5th, while Brimley will be matched up with Rudyard on the 5th as well, and for Pickford they’ll host Cedarville-Detour on the 5th.