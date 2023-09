MCBAIN- The Traverse City Christian Sabres beat the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets 6-0 on Thursday evening.

Landon Kiessel and James Thuente scored for Traverse City Christian, along with others. While for McBain NMC, Blair DeZeeuw had 17 saves in net.

Next for TC Christian they will host Alpena and for McBain NMC they will take on Kalkaska.