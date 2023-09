Newberry Volleyball swept a non-conference match on the road at Cedarville-DeTour on Thursday.

DE TOUR VILLAGE - The Newberry Indians took care of business on Thursday night, sweeping a non-conference volleyball match from the Cedarville-DeTour Islanders.

Newberry’s next match will be a Straits Area Conference matchup at home against St. Ignace on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Cedarville-DeTour will return to action on the same night, as they go on the road to take on Rudyard.