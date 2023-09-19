Petoskey beats Cadillac in a Big North Conference soccer matchup Tuesday night

CADILLAC- On a beautiful night at Veterans Memorial Stadium the Petoskey Northmen beat the Cadillac Viking 6-1 in a Big North Conference matchup. Petoskey was up 4-0 after the first half and went on to win it 6-1. Charlie Smith, Ezra Franseth, and James Marshall along with others had goals for the Northmen.

Petoskey now moves to 5-5-3 overall and 3-0-1 in the Big North Conference, the Cadillac Vikings fall to 1-9-0 and 1-3-0 in the conference. Petoskey will host Traverse City Central on September 21st and Cadillac be in Alpena on the 21st as well.