Suttons Bay beats Manistee Catholic Central in a Saturday Afternoon 8-player matchup

MANISTEE- It was a gorgeous afternoon for football in Manistee as the Suttons Bay Norsemen beat the Manistee Catholic Central Sabers 28-22.

Suttons bay scored the first touchdown of the game as Grayson Opie scampered into the end zone, but the Sabers responded immediately with Tyler Hallead airing it out to Andrew Potter. The first half would end with Suttons Bay leading 8-6 and they would go on to win this one.

For Suttons Bay they move to 2-2 on the year and will take on Concord on September 23rd. Manistee Catholic Central falls to 2-2 and they will take on Grand Rapids Sacred Heart on September 22nd.