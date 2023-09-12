Leland volleyball sweeps past Benzie Central

BENZONIA - The 3rd-ranked Leland Comets showed why they play a demanding non-conference schedule early in the season, as they swept a talented Benzie Central squad on Tuesday night in Northwest Conference play.

The Comets fell behind early in the first set, but used a strong service game to battle back, and take the first set, 25-17.

They then carried that momentum into the second set, leading nearly from start to finish on the way to a 25-16 triumph.

Benzie Central would fight hard to keep things alive in the third, opening up an early 4-point lead, and re-taking the lead later in the set at 22-19. But the Comets scored the final six points of the set to close out the match with a 25-22 decision.

Leland improves to 2-0 in Northwest Conference play, and they will next be in action at the Morley Stanwood Invitational this weekend. Benzie Central will look to bounce back when they host Suttons Bay next Tuesday night, September 19th.