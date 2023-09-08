Week 3 Sports Overtime High School Football Round-Up:

MICHIGAN - Sports Overtime week 3 is officially over, and we’ve got all the highlights you need from around the state.

Sault Ste. Marie at Cadillac

Final: 14-7 Cadillac

Cadillac’s next opponent will be Alpena on the road, as for the SOO, they’ll look to bounce back against Escanaba at home.

Newberry at Rudyard

Final: 42-26 Rudyard

After a 14-14 first quarter, the Bulldogs managed to find a way to pull away in the 42-26 victory.

Rudyard is on the road to Newberry next week to attempt to maintain their perfect record. Newberry will be away to Ironwood.

Boyne City at Charlevoix

Final: 26-13 Charlevoix

It was a defensive battle in the first half between long-time rivals Boyne City and Charlevoix.

However, after the halftime break, the Rayders were able to pull away to earn the 26-13 victory on Friday night.

Charlevoix got on the board on their opening possession in the first half, when quarterback Brady Jess ran it in from 20 yards out. The point-after try was no good, and Rayders led 6-0.

Boyne City would respond on their next possession, marching down the field, and capping the drive off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Joey McHugh. Boyne’s PAT attempt was also no good, leading to a 6-6 tie.

It stayed tied at 6-6 through the half.

Charlevoix (2-1) hosts East Jordan on Friday, September 15th. Boyne City (2-1) hosts Kingsley on the same night.

Pickford at Brimley

Final: 58-6 Pickford

Pickford advanced to 3-0 on their season with the win. They will host Rudyard next week. Brimley will host Cedarville.

Kalkaska at East Jordan

Final: 43-12 East Jordan

The Red Devils went into the locker room at halftime holding a 30-0 advantage.

They scored on a long touchdown pass from Korbyn Russell to Ryder Malpass on the Red Devils’ first possession of the third quarter to extend that lead to 37-0, which was the score heading into the fourth quarter.

Kalkaska got on the board on the first snap of the fourth quarter on a fourth and long play when Tommy Olds connected with Evan Hardy for a 39-yard touchdown.

East Jordan (3-0) travels to Charlevoix next week to take on their former Lake Michigan Conference rivals, while Kalkaska (1-2) is on the road at Glen Lake.