Harbor Springs and Kalkaska play to a draw in a Lake Michigan Conference matchup Thursday night

KALKASKA- On a wet and gloomy Thursday the Harbor Springs Rams and Kalkaska Blazers drew 1-1 in a tight and contested affair in the Lake Michigan Conference.

It was a scoreless first half, but both teams scored in the second half, Henry Juneau for the Rams and Cade Ponstein for the Blazers.

Kalkaska moves to (4-1-2, 1-0-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference) and Harbor Springs to (6-2-2, 0-0-2 LMC).

The Kalkaska Blazers will take on Charlevoix on the 11th and Harbor Springs will host Grayling on the 11th as well.