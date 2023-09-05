Shelby topples Mason County Central in league opener

SCOTTVILLE - The 8th-ranked Shelby Tigers opened up West Michigan Conference Rivers Division play with a sweep of Mason County Central.

The Tigers rolled in set one, 25-11.

The Spartans fought back, holding leads midway through the second and third sets, but ultimately Shelby was able to pull each of them out, taking set two, 25-18 and set three, 25-21.

Advertisement

Tiger junior, and Ohio State commit, Navea Gauthier paced the Shelby offense on Tuesday night.

Shelby returns to league action when they host Hesperia on Tuesday, September 12th. Mason County Central will look to bounce back when they host Ravenna on the same night.