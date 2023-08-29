Elk Rapids holds off Traverse City Central in 5-3 victory

TRAVERSE CITY - The Elk Rapids Elks stretched their winning streak to five games with a 5-3 win over Traverse City Central on Tuesday night.

The Elks scored a pair of goals just 1:16 apart in the first half to build a 2-0 halftime advantage. Alex Smith and Noah Hilley notched the first half goals.

They then had to weather a fierce Trojan rally in the second half to hold on for the victory.

Elk Rapids (5-1) travels to Harbor Springs on Thursday to begin Lake Michigan Conference play. Traverse City Central (0-3) also begins conference play in their next contest, on the road at Cadillac on Thursday, September 7th.