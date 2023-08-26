Johannesburg-Lewiston opens season with win over Harbor Springs

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals opened up their 2023 season with a solid 26-6 victory over league rival Harbor Springs on Friday night.

The Cardinals scored what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown on their second possesion of the game when Nate Hummel broke free from an inside run and raced 80 yards to the end zone for the first score of the game. Thomas Fox converted the 2-point conversion to make it an 8-0 game.

Harbor Springs drove down the field late in the first quarter and appeared to have an opportunity to tie the game up, after Joe Ruthig scored from 14 yards out, but the play was called back on a holding penalty, and the Rams then turned the ball over on downs short of the goal line.

Both teams return to action next Thursday, August 31st. Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-0) travels to East Jordan (1-0). Harbor Springs (0-1) is on the road at Burton Bentley (0-1).