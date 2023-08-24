Onaway Football Coach resigns prior to season opener

ONAWAY - The Onaway Cardinals will take the field for their season-opening game on Friday night with a new coach on the sideline, as Josh Bigby resigned from the head coaching position earlier this week.

The school has already named an interim coach to lead the team this season.

9&10 Sports reached out to Athletic Director Marty Mix, who in an email reply confirmed the resignation, and said that the school is trying to make it work for the team right now, adding that he’s looking forward to getting things moving forward for the kids.

Onaway (1-8 last season) travels to take on Inland Lakes on Friday night.