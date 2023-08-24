Brimley football returns a lot of experienced players for the 2023 season

BRIMLEY- The Brimley Bays come in to the 2023 season hoping to improve on their 2022 record with a lot of familiar faces. The Bays had no seniors on team in 2022, going 3-6, they just lost one player coming into the 2023 season. It’s Bob Cameron’s second year as head coach and he is hoping that the Bays can establish their run game against their opposition.

“We’ve been working a lot on the front line, getting those guys, you know, learning their blocking assignments and stuff like that. So as soon as they get that down, I mean, we got Perry and Owen Johnson back in the backfield, so hopefully it’ll be able to open up some gaps for the guys to get moving.” Said coach Cameron.

One of the teams running backs, Perry LeBlanc, is hoping that Brimley can get the ground game going.

“If we can get this line that we have, we have a guy that’s first year and we’re getting him into the rest and we have two experienced, linemen. And then when they get going and then me and Trey can hook up and it’s special for sure.” Said LeBlanc.

Brimley’s season begins Friday night against Newberry.







