Clare Football looks to get back to their winning ways in 2023

CLARE- The 2022 season for Clare was disappointing by their own standards, they finished 5-5, losing in overtime to Standish Sterling in the first round of the playoffs. This year, Clare returns an experienced team. Their head coach Steven Spranger knows that his squad wants to be able to forget about that playoff loss.

“They left last season with a bad taste in their mouth. The way that, that that game worked out, and especially with the last play worked out, it’s kind of, it springboarded us into the off season. Our off-season workouts have been tremendous, we’re looking forward to getting that taste out of our mouth.” Spranger said.

Clare, Reed City, Beal City, and Grayling all took part in a scrimmage on Thursday at Clare. Coach Spranger is grateful the opportunity it gives his players.

“We love this scrimmage. The programs that we bring in here, have had great post-season success, regular season success. So, it’s always a true test of our summer, as far as where we’re at and what we can improve on going into week one.” Spranger said.

Clare senior Miles Haggart knows that his community expects consistent winning records from the Pioneer program.

“Last year we were, we didn’t have a winning year, which, you know, doesn’t happen much. And, especially my, the kids in my class, you know, found that really taking it upon ourselves. We’re trying to make the camaraderie better, better team chemistry, and I think we’ve been doing that, and I think that’ll lead to successful year.” Haggart said.

Fellow senior Jake Punches think this Clare team has what it takes.

“I’m thinking that we can make a pretty good run going into the playoffs. We got the team to do it,” he said.

Clare will open their season at home against Freeland on August 25th.









