Traverse City Pit Spitters fall in Great Lakes Championship Game to Green Bay Rockers

TRAVERSE CITY- The Traverse City Pit Spitters 2023 season has come to an end, as they fell 15-14 to the Green Bay Rockers on Wednesday night. It was a back-and-forth game with the Pit Spitters scoring five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-2 lead. They would then add another 5 runs in the bottom of the the 2nd inning and went into the 3rd inning with a 10-4 lead.

The Rockers would mount a comeback, scoring five unanswered runs in the 3rd and 5th innings. The Pit Spitters would add a run over their own in the 5th, so the team went into the 6th inning with the Pit Spitters up 11-9.

However, that lead would not last long, the Rockers would score six runs in the top half of the 6th inning. The Pit Spitters would of course, score some runs of their own in the bottom half of the 6th. They would put up three runs of their own, which would make the score 15-14 in favor of the Rockers heading into the final three innings of the game.

Camden Traficante tallied five RBI’s in the game while Devin Hukill and Michael Tchavdarov would add two of their own, accounting for nine of the team’s 14 runs between the three of them.

That would be all the scoring in the game, as the Pit Spitters fell 15-14, a heartbreaking loss and end to the season for this year’s Pit Spitters.



