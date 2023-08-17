Boyne City comes in to the 2023 football season with a young squad and high expectations

BOYNE CITY- The Boyne City Ramblers are looking to get over the hump in 2023, after an undefeated regular season in 2022, but falling to Manistee in the first round of districts. The 2023 squad is one the youngest that Boyne City head coach, Dave Suttle has had in his time at the helm.

“We’re a really young team, but I think they’ve embraced the idea of. We have high expectations. We expect to compete for conference championships and district titles and things like that. And the kids have just run with it.” Said Suttle.

Even with the young group his expectations of playoff football for the Ramblers are not going to change.

“My expectations for every team, no matter how young or old we are, is, we want to beat Charlevoix. We want to compete for a conference title, and we want to play for a district title. Those are our goals every single year, they won’t change as long as I’m here.” Suttle Said.

For senior Joe McHugh he is a leader on both sides of the ball, something he was destined for.

“You know, all, my high school life, I’ve been starting since I was a sophomore, and the whole mentality was, hey, play like you’re a senior every year. Like this is it, this is all you got. It was the mentality I was driven into my head. And now that it’s here, it’s, it’s unreal to think about,, you know, it’s every game could be our last once these nine are done.” McHugh said.

Another senior on the squad, Nolan Little knows the expectations for the Ramblers squad.

“The real season starts once we finish our nine games. You know, we want to get as deep as we can in the playoffs. In the three years I’ve started, we’ve won one playoff game, so I’d like to win a couple more playoff games.” Said Little.

The Ramblers will kick off their season at home against Standish Sterling on August 25th.











