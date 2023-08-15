Newberry heads into the 2023 football season with aspirations of getting past the regional final

NEWBERRY- The 2023 football season is one of potential for the Newberry Indians, they made it all the way to the regional final last year before losing to Munising. The Indians had an 8-1 regular season winning their regional semifinal 54-6 over Rogers City. Their head coach, Joe Austin knows that getting past Munising is a challenge.

“We were eight and one. We only lost to one team, unfortunately twice. You know, Munising, they had an outstanding group of kids. You know, I think all you gotta do is look at their state championship and basketball to know what kind of kids they had over there, and they got ‘em again. They’re, they’re just a real strong outfit. Said Austin.

The Indians did lose a lot of their star players on both sides of the ball.

“Marco Juarez was an all-conference running back, and Zach Burton was an all-conference lineman and a linebacker. And Blake Doke was our center, and he was all conference as well. So those three, are key that we have to replace there.” Austin Said.

One of the eight returning for Newbery, Gabe Luck hopes this is the year they can take down Munising.

“They had a better line that was pushing us harder. But I think this year that I think we got ‘em in the bag. We got a lot of guys that have wanted to come out and, you know, Take the ax back, beat Munising. We got kids on our team that have never even thought of beating Munising, and this year we got some kids that are real thirsty for it.” Said Luck.

The Newberry Indians will open up their season against Brimley at home on August 25th.



