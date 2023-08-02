Kelpin claims Tournament of Champions title in a playoff

BOYNE FALLS - After surging to a 5-stroke lead at the end of the second round on Tuesday, Wednesday’s final round was anything but easy for Barrett Kelpin at the Michigan PGA Tournament of Champions.

Otto Black, the 2021 TOC champion, recorded five birdies on the front nine to tie Kelpin at 13-under heading into the back nine.

Kelpin re-took the lead on the 10th hole, when he dropped a long birdie putt to move to -14. But, he gave that stroke right back on the 11th, three-putting for bogey.

Advertisement

Kelpin again jumped in front on the 13th hole with another birdie putt. Both Black and Kelpin stuck approach shots close on the 16th hole, and both birdied. Kelpin held lead until the 17th green, where his birdie putt came up just short, and Black rolled in a birdie to tie things up heading into the final hole in regulation.

Both men had eagle putts on the 18th, but neither could roll them in for the victory, sending the tournament into a playoff with Kelpin and Black tied at -16.

The two re-played the 18th hole, with both again carding birdies, sending it to the 16th hole, where Black’s tee shot rolled up against the edge of the rough, giving him a more difficult chip to the green. Kelpin was able to stick his chip close and tap in his birdie putt to claim the championship over his friend and frequent playing partner.

“I was down five going in, so I kind of had to make a run at it, and I gave myself the best chance,” said Black after his 8-under par round of 64. “I’m pretty happy with the result. Barrett played really well, and just beat me there at the end.”

Advertisement

“It’s never east to win a golf tournament. And Otto definitely made it especially hard today,” said Kelpin. “He played amazing today. It was great to come out on top. It was a tough, and it was a really fun day playing against Otto. He’s a good friend of mine, and we play a lot of golf together. So, it was a lot of fun.”

Kelpin earns $9,000 with the victory, his second Tournament of Champions title. The other came back in 2015. He also takes home the Walter Burkemo Trophy and an engraved silver vase.