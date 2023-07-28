Meet McBain Northern Michigan Christian School’s new head varsity girls’ basketball coach, DaNay Tossey

McBain- In late May McBain Northern Michigan Christian School hired DaNay Tossey to be their next head varsity girls’ basketball coach. Tossey has spent the past few seasons as a junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the McBain NMC girls’ program.

Tossey is looking forward to taking on a new challenge as head coach.

“I think of course you always wanna win. Wins and losses aren’t necessarily the determination for whether or not we had a, a successful season. I want the girls to love basketball.” Tossey added that, “I want them to love being a part of a team, we have a tough conference. Highland conference is tough, but really, we want to compete in the Highland Conference, then we want to move on to the postseason.”

For her first season, she hopes that the team takes a step in the right direction, while also allowing the team to have fun. “I wanna put my team first, my girls first. I want them, to leave thinking this is a great experience. I love the team. I, I love playing basketball.” Tossey said, “there’s more to it than just wins and losses. I mean, that’s a huge part of it. Hope, I hope we, we come away with some wins, but I just hope we have a good first season.”

DaNay Tossey has six children and is excited for the opportunity to maybe see two of her daughters on the court at one time. “We got small school pre limited numbers, so I might have my girls on the court a little bit together, which, we did over the summer too. And it’s, as a mom and as a coach, awesome to watch also as a mom and a coach can be pretty tough.

Tossey is taking over for Rich Bennett who decided to step down from the program. But he won’t be going far, as he will be the new varsity boy’s basketball head coach.



