Oh, what a Nigh! East All-Stars win Northwoods League Home Run Challenge

TRAVERSE CITY - Brandon Nigh had himself a night at the Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge at Turtle Creek Stadium on Monday night, pounding five home runs to help lead the Great Lakes East Division team to a 13-10 victory over the West Division All-Stars.

Nigh, a sophomore at Oakland University, was the only batter to hit back-to-back homers and earn a :30 bonus, which he used to hit his fifth and final home run of the night. He claimed the individual home run crown for the evening.

The team competition was tied 10-10 after the final batter for the West Division, Colin Brueggeman hit two home runs to tie the contest up. But, the final batter of the night, Kokomo’s Roman Kuntz smacked three home runs to earn the victory for the East.

Thirteen of the 18 competitors were able to hit at least one home run out of the pitcher-friendly Turtle Creek Stadium. In addition to Nigh and Kuntz, four other batters slugged two homers apiece: Kalamazoo’s Casen Taggart for the East, and Madison’s Owen Jackson, along with Wausau’s Jesse Donohoe and Colin Brueggeman for the West.

Three players from the host Traverse City Pit Spitters competed in the Home Run Challenge, with Glenn Miller recording the only home run late in his round.

The Northwoods League All-Star game will take place on Tuesday night, July 25th at 7:05 at Turtle Creek Stadium.



