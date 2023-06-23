Pistons announce their 2023 summer league schedule, Ausar Thompson to face twin brother, Amen

DETRIOT- The Pistons have announced their 2023 summer league schedule which will take place in Las Vegas. The Pistons will play their first game against the Orlando Magic on July 8th. This will be the first chance for Pistons fans to see first round picks, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser in Pistons colors.

The Pistons drafted Thompson with the 5th overall pick on Thursday and he will get to face his twin brother, Amen, who was drafted by the Rockets with the 4th overall pick when they face off on July 9th. The Pistons will then take on the Toronto Raptors on July 12th followed by the San Antonio Spurs on the 14th. It is unlikely that number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make an appearance when the Pistons take on the Spurs.

All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center.