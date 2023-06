The Detroit Lions on Wednesday introduced a new alternate helmet, and fans seem to agree that it’s pretty nice-looking.

The helmet, as seen above and in the tweet below, is one of a wave of alternate helmets that NFL teams are now allowed to use.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

The “new” design actually is old, the team said. It was a logo used in the 1960s - but not part of their uniform. The team also will use the logo in their 90th season jersey patch this season.