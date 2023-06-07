McBain NMC Falls to North Muskegon in Regional Semifinals

BIG RAPIDS - Three goals from senior Natalie Pannucci helped North Muskegon advance to the regional championship with a 4-0 win over McBain NMC on Wednesday night.

The Comets trailed just 1-0 at halftime after Pannucci scored in the game’s first five minutes.

Pannucci then added two goals in the middle of the second half and Sam Johnson added the fourth goal.

It’s the third straight season McBain NMC has lost in the regional semifinals and North Muskegon has been the opponent two of the three years. The Comets also lost to North Muskegon in 2021, a season in which the Norsemen went on to win the state championship.

McBain NMC finishes its season with a record of 15-4.

North Muskegon will play Harbor Springs in the regional championship game on Friday.