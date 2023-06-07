Late Goals Lift Harbor Springs Past Midland Calvary Baptist and Into Regional Championship

BIG RAPIDS - The Harbor Springs Rams scored two goals in the final five minutes of a thrilling 2-0 victory over Midland Calvary Baptist in the Div. 4 Regional Semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Rams controlled possession for much of the first half but could not find the back of the net.

The stalemate continued late in the game until a free kick from Harbor Springs senior Katelyn Drayer deflected off a Kings player and into the back of the net to put the Rams ahead with 4:30 left to play.

Harbor Springs sealed the deal with a second goal in the game’s final two minutes and advances to the regional championship on Friday. The Rams will face North Muskegon in the regional championship game after the Norsemen topped McBain NMC 4-0 in the other semifinal.

It’ll be a rematch of last year’s regional championship game in which Harbor Springs lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to North Muskegon in penalty kicks.