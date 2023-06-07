East Jordan Holds Off Late Rally to Defeat Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD - The East Jordan Red Devils advanced to a division four regional championship game with a 9-6 victory over Gaylord St. Mary on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Devils struck for the first run in the top of the first inning, on an RBI single by Brenden Aenis. The Snowbirds answered in the bottom half of the inning with Donovan Blust delivering a run-scoring single to center.

East Jordan broke things open in the second, plating three runs to build a 4-1 advantage. That lead would grow to 9-1 by the fourth inning.

The Snowbirds would rally, scoring the game’s final five runs, but they could not complete the comeback in front of their home crowd. Gaylord St. Mary sees their season come to a close with a record of 21-4-1.

East Jordan (25-6) will square off with Painesdale Jeffers in a regional final on Saturday morning at Inland Lakes High School.