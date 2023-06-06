Elk Rapids Rolls Past Newaygo to Regional Final

CLARE - The third-ranked Elk Rapids girls soccer team showed why they are so highly regarded by racing out to a 4-0 first half lead en route to eliminating previously unbeaten Newaygo in a division three regional semifinal on Tuesday, 5-0.
The Elks held the majority of the possession in the first half and converted that into a lead at the 16-minute mark when Lauren Bingham raced through the Lions’ defense and deposited the ball in the goal.
Sofie Bellner followed by scoring two goals just 1:06 apart midway through the half to make it 3-0. Both goals came on crossing passes that deflected in off of Newaygo defenders.
Sierra Boilore finished off the first half scoring with less than seven minutes to play. She added a second goal early in the second half to provide the final margin.
Elk Rapids (20-0-1) now advances to face Freeland in the regional championship game at Clare High School on Thursday evening. Newaygo finishes their stellar season with an 18-1-1 overall record.