McBain Northern Michigan Christian Announces New Varsity Basketball Coaches

MC BAIN - There is a shakeup on the sidelines for the basketball programs at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, as the school recently announced new varsity head coaches for the both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

DaNay Tossey takes over the Comets’ girls basketball team. She has spent the past few seasons as a junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the McBain NMC girls program.

“Coach Tossey jumped to the top and was always a focal point in our conversations based on the tremendous impact she has already made and her willingness to grow as a coach in the program” NMC Athletic Director Trey Reed said in a statement announcing Tossey’s hiring.

The opening in the girls basketball program was created a few weeks ago when previous head coach Rich Bennett decided to step down from the program. But he won’t be going far, as he was just announced as the new varsity boys basketball head coach.

“Coach Bennett and his family understand the hard work, dedication, and extended hours it takes to be a varsity head coach in today’s competitive world. With this understanding and the realization that his coaching days were not over, Coach Bennett is ready to pursue this new adventure with the support of friends and family,” said Reed.

Bennett led the Comet girls to four consecutive district titles before deciding to step away. He takes over for Kyle Benthem.