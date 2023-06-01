Elk Rapids Blanks Boyne City to Hoist District Championship Trophy

GRAYLING - The Elk Rapids girls soccer team knocked off league rival Boyne City for a third time this season, earning a district championship in the process with a 2-0 victory on Thursday evening.

“Always tough to beat a team three times, and this was our third team that we’ve had to beat for a third time, so I’m very proud of the girls,” head coach Andrea Krakow said after the game.

Kendall Standfest staked the Elks to an early 1-0 lead with a penalty kick goal less than two minutes into the game. The penalty kick was awarded after Sofie Bellner drew a foul inside the box on an Elk Rapids corner kick.

The game stayed 1-0 in favor of Elk Rapids into the second half.

Lauren Bingham provided an insurance goal midway through the second half for the final margin.

“This group is great. I mean, we have great chemistry, on and off the field. We’re all pretty good friends and try to keep up the good energy on the field, too,” said Elks senior Bingham.

Jorja Jenema earned the victory in net for the Elks.

“It really means a lot to me. There’s a chemistry on this team that I really haven’t felt anywhere else. And it really does mean a lot when we’re able to come together and win a trophy like that,” added senior Jenema.

With the victory, Elk Rapids advances to next week’s regional round of play at Clare High School.