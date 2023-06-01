Cedarville DeTour Girls Golf Wins Upper Peninsula State Championship

The Cedarville DeTour Girls Golf Team won a Division 3 UP State Championship on Thursday.

ESCANABA - For the second consecutive year the Cedarville-DeTour Islanders girls’ golf program has claimed the division three Upper Peninsula State Championship.

The Islanders amassed a team score of 420, eight strokes better than second place Big Bay de Noc.

Cedarville DeTour was led by Lily Plowman and Hayley Kohlmann, each shooting a 94 on The Highland Golf Club in Escanaba to tie for second place individually behind Ontanagon’s Emily Bobula.

Taylor Williams also placed in the top ten individually for Cedarville DeTour, firing a 107. All five Islanders’ golfers finished in the top 25, with Payton Smith shooting a 125 to finish 20th and Savanna Galarowic carding a 135 to place 25th.

Mackinac Island finished in fourth place with a team score of 487, and Engadine placed fifth with a 516 stroke total.

On the boys side of the tournament, Cedarville DeTour finished in third place, with a team score of 350. Rock Mid-Peninsula won the State Championship with a score of 324. Engadine’s boys finished in sixth place with a score of 359.