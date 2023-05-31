Ferris State University Tops List of 25 Best D2 College Football Teams

Lindy’s Sports magazine, billed as the nation’s leading football authority, has named the Ferris State University Bulldogs the top Division II college football team in the U.S.
Two Michigan teams made the top two spots, with the Grand Valley State Lakers coming in second.
The magazine also chose its five biggest games of the year, with the Bulldogs’ Anchor-Bone Classic between FSU and GVSU featured as a marquee matchup this fall.
Ferris State opens their 2023 season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Mercyhurst at Top Taggart Field.
Here are the Lindy’s Sports D2 preseason top 25 rankings:
1. Ferris State
2. Grand Valley State
3. Colorado School of Mines
4. Pittsburg State
5. Northwest Missouri State
6. Angelo State
7. Minnesota State
8. Bemidji State
9. Ouachita Baptist
10. Ashland
11. Indiana (Pa.)
12. Harding
13. West Florida
14. Virginia Union
15. Slippery Rock
16. Lenoir-Rhyne
17. Emporia State
18. Benedict
19. Shepherd
20. Delta State
21. Assumption
22. Limestone
23. Winona State
24. Indianapolis
25. Wingate