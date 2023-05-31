Ferris State University Tops List of 25 Best D2 College Football Teams

Lindy’s Sports magazine, billed as the nation’s leading football authority, has named the Ferris State University Bulldogs the top Division II college football team in the U.S.

Two Michigan teams made the top two spots, with the Grand Valley State Lakers coming in second.

The magazine also chose its five biggest games of the year, with the Bulldogs’ Anchor-Bone Classic between FSU and GVSU featured as a marquee matchup this fall.

Ferris State opens their 2023 season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Mercyhurst at Top Taggart Field.

Here are the Lindy’s Sports D2 preseason top 25 rankings:

1. Ferris State

2. Grand Valley State

3. Colorado School of Mines

4. Pittsburg State

5. Northwest Missouri State

6. Angelo State

7. Minnesota State

8. Bemidji State

9. Ouachita Baptist

10. Ashland

11. Indiana (Pa.)

12. Harding

13. West Florida

14. Virginia Union

15. Slippery Rock

16. Lenoir-Rhyne

17. Emporia State

18. Benedict

19. Shepherd

20. Delta State

21. Assumption

22. Limestone

23. Winona State

24. Indianapolis

25. Wingate