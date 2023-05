RUDYARD - The Pickford Panthers advanced to the district semifinals with an 11-0 win in five innings over Brimley on Tuesday night.

Pickford improves to 9-10 on the season with the victory.

The Panthers will take on Mackinaw City in the district semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Rudyard.

Rudyard and Pellston will square off in the other semifinal at noon with the winners to meet in the district championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.