Manistee Opens Up Districts With Shutout Win Over Hart

Jayna Edmondson scored two goals to lead Manistee to a district opening win over Hart.

MANISTEE - The Manistee girls soccer program picked up a 3-0 victory over league rival Hart on Friday night to open up division three district play.

Abby Robinson scored the eventual game-winning goal on a penalty kick early in the first half. Jayna Edmondson recorded the other two goals for the Chippewas, one in each half.

Piper Eskridge recorded the clean sheet in net for Manistee to earn the victory.

It was the second win for Manistee over Hart in the past month. The Chippewas defeated the Pirates 1-0 back at the beginning of May.

Manistee (10-4-2) advances to the district semifinals, where they will meet Montague (10-5) on Wednesday, May 31st at Montague High School.