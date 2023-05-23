Boyne City Hires Rob Jensen as Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

BOYNE CITY - Boyne City has hired Rob Jensen to be its next head boys varsity basketball coach. Jensen, a Boyne City native, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach under Randy Calcaterra.

Calcaterra stepped down after this season to have more time to go watch his two sons, Pete and Alex, play basketball at Michigan Tech.

Jensen inherits a program that went 20-5 a season ago and has won a district title two of the past three seasons. However, the Ramblers graduate seven seniors from this winter’s team, including all five starters.

Jensen said he thinks his familiarity with the program and the players coming up from JV will facilitate a smooth transition.

“They know who I am, they know that I’m pretty straightforward,” he said. “So I’ve been getting texts from the kids already that they’re excited to work and happy, congratulations. So I think that was pretty cool to see and knowing that the kids are ready to go.”

Jensen played football at Olivet after graduating from Boyne City himself. He returned to the area after graduating college. In addition to his work under Calcaterra, he’s been an assistant coach with the football program as well.

“I would have never thought I’d be in this position but the last two years I’ve learned a bunch from Mr. Calcaterra and I thought that would be a great step and be a blast with coaching and helping out with the youth,” he said.