Beal City Baseball, Softball Sweeps Pine River

LEROY-- Pine River hosted Beal City in a doubleheader Tuesday night.

The Aggies took both games with ease 10-0 (5 INN), 15-0 (3 INN), to improve their record on the season to 21-5.

They will travel to DeWitt High School tomorrow for a doubleheader.

Advertisement

As for Pine River, they will look to bounce back when they face Mesick in an away game Thursday.

As for Beal City softball, it was much of the same. As the girls swept their opponents 7-5 and 15-5 (6 INN).

The Aggies advanced to 26-9 on the season following both wins and are currently on a 10 game winning streak.

For their next matchup, they will host Laingsburg in a doubleheader. That will take place May 30.

Advertisement

As for the Bucks, they’ll be home again in their next doubleheader against Frankfort on Friday.



