Central Michigan Wrestling Adds Local Talent in Gaylord’s Brayden Gautreau

GAYLORD - Gaylord senior Brayden Gautreau, a two-time state champion, will be joining the Central Michigan wrestling team next year.

Gautreau helped lead Gaylord to back-to-back state semifinal appearances his junior and senior year and won two individual state titles; one at 171 pounds and one at 175 pounds. Gautreau finished with a 52-1 overall record during his senior campaign.

He chose the Chippewas over Northern Illinois and North Dakota State, among others.

“I just felt like I fit in really well there,” said Gautreau of CMU. “On my visit I hung out with the guys and really connected with the guys. I know a lot of the guys there already so just the way they run things and their sense of camaraderie, really [is what sold me]. They just get after it.”

“They’re not like those slick guys, they just come out and they bang and they’re just going to hit hard and that’s kind of the way I wrestle so I already fit in pretty well. So I just felt like it was a really good fit overall there.”

Central Michigan took second place in the MAC this past season.