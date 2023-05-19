Traverse City United Open Regional Play With Decisive Win Over East Kentwood

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City United lacrosse team opened up postseason play with a resounding 19-9 triumph over visiting East Kentwood on Friday evening.

The United started a bit slowly, falling behind 3-1 in the first quarter, before scoring the next five goals to take a 6-3 lead. The Falcons struck back for a pair of goals late in the first quarter to make a 6-5 game after 12 minutes of play.

From there on out, the United dominated play, out-scoring East Kentwood 13-4 to roll to the victory.

The Traverse City United (13-4) have now won eight of their last nine contests. They advance to the regional semifinals at Rockford High School on Wednesday, May 24th, where they will meet the winner of Monday’s game between Petoskey and Grand Ledge.