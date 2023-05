PICKFORD - After edging out Brimley 13-11 in game one, the Pickford Panthers put their foot on the gas in game two, defeating the Bays 16-3 to complete the sweep.

The Panthers return to action next Monday with road games against Manistique.

Brimley has nothing but home games remaining on its regular season schedule, including a showdown Tuesday against Sault Ste. Marie.