PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers beat Brimley 12-3 in game one and 10-0 in game two of a doubleheader sweep on Monday night.

The Panthers improve to .500 (6-6) on the season with the victories and will play at Manistique next Monday.

Brimley gets right back out on the diamond on Tuesday with a doubleheader at home against Sault Ste. Marie.